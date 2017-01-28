WASHINGTON President Donald Trump told Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday that the United States is committed to ensuring Japan's security, the White House said in a statement.

"President Trump affirmed the ironclad U.S. commitment to ensuring the security of Japan," the White House said, noting the leaders discussed U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis' scheduled trip to Japan and North Korea's nuclear threat.

"The two leaders also committed to deepen the bilateral trade and investment relationship," the White House said.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Grant McCool)