a day ago
Trump speaks with Jordan's king, discusses regional tensions - White House
#World News
July 28, 2017 / 9:17 PM / a day ago

Trump speaks with Jordan's king, discusses regional tensions - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Jordan's King Abdullah on Friday to discuss regional events of the past two weeks and both leaders said they were "encouraged by the efforts taken to de-escalate tensions and by the progress that has been made," the White House said in a statement.

King Abdullah demanded on Thursday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put on trial an embassy security guard who shot dead two Jordanians on Sunday, and said relations between the neighbouring states were at risk.

Trump also "emphasized Jordan’s important role in regional security," the White House statement said.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by James Dalgleish

