Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Friday it was not disappointed by how U.S.-Russia ties were developing under U.S. President Donald Trump and that it would only be possible to assess the outlook for relations once the leaders of both countries had met.
"We haven't been wearing rose-tinted glasses, we never harboured illusions, so there is nothing to be disappointed in," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.
Peskov was responding to a question about whether the Kremlin felt let down by the lack of progress in improving ties with the United States since the inauguration of Trump, who pledged in his campaign to try to rebuild ties with Russia.
"There has not yet been substantive contact between the two heads of state. It's not known when this will happen. And probably only after they talk will it be clear where significant differences remain and where it is possible to discover areas for cooperation," said Peskov.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said new sanctions under consideration by the United States would damage relations between the two countries, but it was too early to talk about retaliation, state news agency RIA reported on Saturday.