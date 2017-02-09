Helmut Kohl, father of German reunification, dies at 87
BERLIN Former Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of Germany's 1990 reunification and mentor to Angela Merkel, has died at age 87, his Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) said on Friday.
MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Thursday it was unlikely that the situation in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists are ranged against the Ukrainian army, would be part of any deal with U.S. President Donald Trump.
When asked how preparations for a meeting between Trump and President Vladimir Putin were progressing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call: "Right now, it's not clear what we are preparing for."
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alexander Winning)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump acknowledged on Friday he is under investigation in a probe of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential race and possible collusion by his campaign - and seemed to assail the Justice Department official overseeing the inquiry.
MIAMI President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana.