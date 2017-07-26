FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
White House targets leakers, may restructure communications - Scaramucci
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
AstraZeneca shares plunge 15 percent as lung cancer study fails
Business
AstraZeneca shares plunge 15 percent as lung cancer study fails
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
Free movement of labour with EU will end after Brexit
Free movement of labour with EU will end after Brexit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 26, 2017 / 3:14 AM / a day ago

White House targets leakers, may restructure communications - Scaramucci

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci talks to the media outside the White House in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2017.Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's new communications director Anthony Scaramucci said on Tuesday he would probably restructure the communications operation at the White House and would fire staff if leaks did not cease.

"If the leaks continue, then I've got to let everybody go," he told reporters on Air Force One after Trump's trip to Ohio.

Scaramucci said there were no immediate plans to fire anyone else following the resignation of senior assistant press secretary Michael Short earlier on Tuesday.

He said he would take some time to look at the communications operation at the White House. "We will probably restructure," he said.

Both he and Trump were adamant that leaks needed to be stopped, Scaramucci said. "We've got a plan," he said, without offering details.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Paul Tait

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.