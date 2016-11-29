Former CIA director David Petraeus arrives to meet with U.S. President elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower New York, U.S., November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump boards his aircraft in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 27, 2016, as he makes his way to New York after spending the Thanksgiving holiday with family. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

U.S. Republican President-elect Donald Trump holds more meetings on Monday and Tuesday as he continues to form his administration before taking over from Democratic President Barack Obama on Jan. 20.

He was scheduled to meet with the following people, according to his transition team:

MONDAY

FRANCES TOWNSEND

* A former adviser on homeland security to former U.S. President George W. Bush

PAUL ATKINS

* A former commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

* Member of Trump's transition team overseeing independent agencies, including the SEC.

KATHLEEN WHITE

* A former head of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, now with the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a free-market think tank.

* Has been mentioned as a possible chief of the Environmental Protection Agency.

DAVID PETRAEUS

* Retired four-star general and former director of the CIA under President Barack Obama until his resignation in 2012 over an extramarital affair, after which he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour charge for mishandling classified information

* Has been reported as a possible pick for secretary of state.

DAVE STEWARD

* Chairman of World Wide Technology Inc, an information technology and supply chain logistics firm described as one of the largest African-American-owned businesses in the United States.

SCOTT PRUITT

* Republican attorney general of Oklahoma* Reported to be a possible candidate to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

DAVE CLARKE

* Sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin

* A strong Trump supporter, Clarke, who is black, had criticized protests that erupted in Milwaukee after a 23-year- old man was shot and killed by police in August.

JOHN ALLISON

* Founder of Unio Holdings and former CEO of regional bank BB&T.

* Reported to be under consideration to head the U.S. Treasury Department.

SANDEEP MATHRANI

* Chief executive officer of Chicago-based real estate investment firm General Growth Properties Inc (GGP.N)

TUESDAY

MARSHA BLACKBURN

* Republican congresswoman from Tennessee.

PETE HEGSETH

* Veterans advocate who was formerly executive director of Vets for Freedom and a former counterinsurgency instructor in Afghanistan.

MARION BLAKEY

* President and CEO of Rolls-Royce North America and former CEO of the Aerospace Industries Association, a defence industry trade group.

* Former Federal Aviation Administration administrator under President George W. Bush

BOB CORKER

* Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman, Tennessee Republican

MIKE MCCAUL

* House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security chairman, Texas Republican

LOU BARLETTA

* Republican congressman from Pennsylvania, member of the House Committee on Homeland Security

MITT ROMNEY

* Republican presidential candidate in 2012 who was highly critical of Trump during the election

* Considered a potential pick for secretary of state

(Reporting and Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Susan Heavey)