Republican U.S. President-elect Donald Trump continued holding meetings on Monday in New York as he prepared to take over the White House from Democrat Barack Obama on Jan. 20.
Below is a list of meetings for Monday, according to Trump's transition team and eyewitness accounts.
BERNARD ARNAULT
*Chairman and chief executive officer, LVMH (LVMH.PA)
JACK MA
*Founder and executive chairman, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N)
MITCH MCCONNELL
* U.S. Senate majority leader
* Kentucky Republican
UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS INC
* President and CEO Randy Falco
* Chief News, Entertainment & Digital Officer Isaac Lee
HOWARD KURTZ
* Fox News media host
(Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Bill Trott and Jonathan Oatis)