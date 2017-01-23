Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto announces a plan to strengthen the economics for families in Mexico City, Mexico January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto agreed in a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday to join forces to encourage economic integration in North America, according to a statement from Peña Nieto's office.

The call came ahead of talks between senior Mexico and U.S. officials on Wednesday and Thursday on security, trade and immigration. [nL1N1F92GA]

U.S. President Donald Trump wants to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement among Mexico, the United States and Canada, and would move to withdraw if no "fair deal" is forthcoming, according to the White House website.

