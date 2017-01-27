Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto takes part during the deliver of a message about foreign affairs at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on Friday agreed not to talk publicly for now about payment of the wall the American wants to build on the United States' southern border and that he says Mexico should finance.

In a statement, Mexico's government said that during a phone call on Friday, the two had held "constructive and productive" talks and broached issues including the U.S. trade deficit with Mexico and the flow of illegal arms and drugs across the border.

"Regarding payment of the border wall, both presidents recognised their clear and very public differences of opinion on this sensitive subject, and agreed to resolve their differences as part of a comprehensive discussion on all aspects of the bilateral relationship," the statement said.

"The presidents also agreed for now to not talk publicly about this controversial issue."

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)