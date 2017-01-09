Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray talks to members of the diplomatic corps during a meeting in Mexico City, Mexico, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

MEXICO CITY Mexican migrants in the United States are not criminals, Mexico's new foreign minister said on Monday, adding that the country would face the "dynamic" U.S. political situation with negotiation, not conflict or insults.

Luis Videgaray, was appointed foreign minister last week just four months after he was replaced as finance minister in the wake of a controversial visit by Donald Trump.

