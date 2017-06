WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump kept up his criticism of Mexico on Friday saying the United States' southern neighbour had taken advantage of it long enough and demanding that "Massive trade deficits & little help on the very weak border must change NOW!"

Trump's statement, posted on Twitter, follows a suggestion from the White House on Thursday that Washington could impose a 20 percent tax on goods from Mexico to pay for a border wall, sending the peso tumbling and deepening a crisis between the two nations.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Susan Heavey)