Car rams police van on Paris' Champs Elysees, driver dead
PARIS A man deliberately rammed a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police van as it drove in a convoy down Paris's Champs Elysees avenue on Monday, officials said.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated Marine General Joseph Dunford to keep his post as his top military adviser for another two-year term.
Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was first named to the post in 2015 under then-president Barack Obama. The Pentagon announced the decision in a statement on Friday.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Toni Reinhold)
PARIS A man deliberately rammed a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police van as it drove in a convoy down Paris's Champs Elysees avenue on Monday, officials said.
BEIRUT The United States and Iran have flexed their military muscles in unprecedented ways in Syria to deter attacks on their allies and interests, with Russia warning Washington on Monday it would treat any U.S.-led coalition planes in its area of operations as potential targets after the U.S. military downed a Syrian jet.
LONDON The death toll from a fire that ravaged a London tower block last week has risen to 79, police said on Monday, as the government tried to show it was improving its handling of a tragedy that has angered the public.