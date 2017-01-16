BRUSSELS Foreign ministers from NATO and European Union nations are concerned about comments on NATO that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump made in a newspaper interview published on Monday, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.

"I've spoken today not only with EU foreign ministers but NATO foreign ministers as well and can report that the signals are that there's been no easing of tensions," Steinmeier told reporters when asked about Trump's interview with Bild newspaper and the Times of London.

In the interview, Trump said he viewed NATO as obsolete because it had not defended against terror attacks.

(Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Paul Carrel)