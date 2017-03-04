FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Barack Obama (R) greets President-elect Donald Trump at inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as president on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON A spokesman for ex-President Barack Obama on Saturday denied President Donald Trump's allegation that the former president ordered a wiretap of him last October.

Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis said: "A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice."

He added, "As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false."

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Bernard Orr)