WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will host Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Washington on May 3, the White House said on Wednesday.

"They will use the visit to reaffirm the commitment of both the United States and Palestinian leadership to pursuing and ultimately concluding a conflict-ending settlement between the Palestinians and Israel," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)