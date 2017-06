BRUSSELS The United States needs a strong and united European Union, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said ahead of a meeting with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Monday.

"I think that U.S. needs a strong, united European Union on all possible issues," Juncker said, adding: "This is not the moment for Europe to divide itself into former national, provincial categories."

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)