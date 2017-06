WASHINGTON A draft order calling for a review of whether a defunct CIA programme to interrogate terrorist suspects in secret overseas "black site" prisons should be revived is not a White House document, the White House said on Wednesday.

"It is not a White House document," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters. "I have no idea where it came from, but it is not a White House document."

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Alan Crosby)