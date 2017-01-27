People walk past a graffiti depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin seen on a residential building in Simferopol, Crimea, August 19, 2015. The sign on the graffiti reads, ''Ours''. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov/File Photo

LONDON U.S. President Donald Trump may be willing to review sanctions on Russia as part of a rapprochement, but he would not find much support at the moment from America's European Union allies.

A Reuters compilation found 17 members of the 28-nation bloc are firmly committed to maintaining the sanctions that Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, helped impose on Russia over its 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula.

Only three countries - Hungary, Portugal and Slovenia - publicly favour easing sanctions.

The remaining eight are sceptical about the sanctions, but many would be expected to stick to the EU's current hard line.

Furthermore, of the 11 that are either against or sceptical, only Italy carries any significant economic or diplomatic weight. Germany, Britain, France and Spain are all in the pro-sanctions camp.

Trump is expected to discuss the sanctions - which encompass limits on financial services and energy companies - with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

Trump will also speak with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande.

