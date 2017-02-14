Art Peck, CEO of Gap, speaks during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will meet on Wednesday with the chief executive officers of eight large retailers, including Target Corp (TGT.N), Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) and J.C. Penney Company Inc (JCP.N), to discuss tax reform and infrastructure improvements, according to people with knowledge of the meeting.

A White House official confirmed the meeting between retail CEOs and Trump will take place on Wednesday morning.

The meeting will include Target CEO Brian Cornell, Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly, Gap Inc (GPS.N) CEO Art Peck, Autozone Inc (AZO.N) CEO William Rhodes, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) CEO Stefano Pessina, J.C. Penney CEO Marvin Ellison, Jo-Ann Stores LLC [NEDLEJ.UL] CEO Jill Soltau and Tractor Supply Co (TSCO.O) CEO Gregory Sandfort, according to those familiar with attendees.

The retailers oppose the border adjustment tax, a Republican proposal that would cut corporate income tax to 20 percent from 35 percent, exclude export revenue from taxable income and impose a 20 percent tax on imports.

