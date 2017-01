WASHINGTON Republican Mitt Romney is a possible choice for the job of secretary of state but President-elect Donald Trump is also looking at other people, Trump's senior adviser Reince Priebus said on Sunday.

Priebus also said on ABC's "This Week" program that Romney and Trump had a "very substantive" conversation when the two met on Saturday in which they discussed foreign hot spots and other issues.

