After deadly London tower block fire, local council chief resigns
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen said he has been asked to testify on Sept. 5 before the House Intelligence Committee, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
The House committee is among those investigating alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. election and any possible collusion with the president's campaign or associates.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State militants on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, Iraq's military said in a statement, as Iraqi forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site.
LONDON European stock markets fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as battered oil prices hovered near seven-month lows hit overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand.