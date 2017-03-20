Soldier killed in Welsh firing range incident
LONDON A soldier died after an incident at a firing range in Wales and three others were wounded, Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON FBI Director James Comey on Monday confirmed the agency was investigating possible Russian government efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election including any links between President Donald Trump's campaign and Moscow.
Comey told a congressional hearing on Russian activities that the probe "includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia's efforts."
"Because it is an open, ongoing investigation and is classified, I cannot say more about what we are doing and whose conduct we are examining," Comey said.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON A soldier died after an incident at a firing range in Wales and three others were wounded, Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.
LONDON British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
LONDON British mid-caps were poised for their worst one-day drop in nearly a year on Thursday as a sharp slowdown in British retail sales last month offered the latest sign of darkening clouds over companies exposed to the domestic economy.