FILE PHOTO: A combination photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump (L) in the House of Representatives in Washington, U.S., on February 28, 2017 and James Comey in Washington U.S. on July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool, Gary Cameron/File Photo

WASHINGTON Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8 as part of its probe into alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election and possible collusion with President Donald Trump's campaign, the committee said on Thursday.

It said Comey would testify in an open session at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), followed by a closed session.

The former FBI chief, who was fired by Trump on May 9, is expected to testify on conversations he had with Trump in which the president reportedly asked him to drop an investigation into former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann)