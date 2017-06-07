Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump is pleased that fired FBI Director James Comey confirmed in prepared congressional testimony that Trump was not under investigation in the probe of alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. election, Trump's outside attorney said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The President is pleased that Mr. Comey has finally publicly confirmed his private reports that the President was not under investigation in any Russian probe," attorney Marc Kasowitz said.
"The President feels completely and totally vindicated," the statement said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
WASHINGTON Saudi Arabia's new crown prince and likely next king shares U.S. President Donald Trump's hawkish view of Iran, but a more confrontational approach towards Tehran carries a risk of escalation in an unstable region, current and former U.S. officials said.