WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate's number two Democrat, Dick Durbin, said on Monday that President Donald Trump's conduct revealing classified information to the Russians, as reported by the Washington Post, was "dangerous" and "reckless."

"This conduct by the president is not only dangerous, it's reckless. It is reckless for him to disclose to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador, sensitive, top secret information," Durbin told reporters outside the Senate.

Durbin said he had not been briefed separately on the matter and that he was commenting on the Post story. Classified information cannot be kept from a U.S. president, Durbin added, but he hoped Republicans will make it clear to Trump that his conduct "jeopardizes our national security."

