U.S. will have to cut diplomatic staff in Russia by 200-300 people - RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The United States will have to cut its diplomatic staff in Russia by 200 to 300 people after Moscow retaliated on Friday against Washington over new U.S. sanctions, the RIA news agency said, citing a source.

Russia told the United States on Friday that some of its diplomats had to leave the country in just over a month and said it was seizing some U.S. diplomatic property as retaliation for what it said were the proposed illegal U.S. sanctions.