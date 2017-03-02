Senator Al Franken (D-MN) is seen at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron - RTSJZDQ

WASHINGTON Democratic Senator Al Franken said on Thursday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony on his contacts with Russians during confirmation hearing was "extremely misleading" and that he is seeking clarification from the former Republican senator.

"At the very least, this was extremely misleading," Franken said in an interview with CNN. "He made a bald statement that during the (election) campaign he had not met with the Russians. That's not true."

He said he would send Sessions a letter asking for him to explain himself. The Washington Post reported earlier that Sessions did not disclose two meetings he had with the Russian ambassador before President Donald Trump took office.

