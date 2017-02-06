Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
MOSCOW Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday it would be too risky for the United States to try to reopen a nuclear deal with Iran, the Interfax news agency reported.
"Don't try to fix what is not broken," Ryabkov was quoted as saying in an interview with the agency.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.