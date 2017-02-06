MOSCOW Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday it would be too risky for the United States to try to reopen a nuclear deal with Iran, the Interfax news agency reported.

"Don't try to fix what is not broken," Ryabkov was quoted as saying in an interview with the agency.

