19 hours ago
Senate Judiciary committee wants Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony
July 11, 2017 / 7:37 PM / 19 hours ago

Senate Judiciary committee wants Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on Tuesday she wanted Donald Trump Jr. to testify before the panel, in a public setting, as soon as possible.

The committee is one of several investigating the Trump campaign, Russia and the 2016 U.S. election.

Separately, its chairman, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, said at a hearing on Tuesday he had sent more than two dozen letters seeking information, placed holds on nominations in the Senate to press for that information and had been meeting with staff from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Peter Cooney

