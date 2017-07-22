FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2017 / 11:44 PM / a day ago

Trump Jr., Manafort agree to negotiate over interviews by Senate panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Paul Manafort of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's staff listens during a round table discussion on security at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., August 17, 2016.Carlo Allegri/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Friday President Donald Trump's eldest son and his former campaign manager have agreed to negotiate whether to be interviewed by the panel in its Russia probe.

The committee said in a statement it would not immediately issue subpoenas requiring Donald Trump Jr. and former campaign manager Paul Manafort to testify at a public hearing set for Wednesday "but reserve the right to do so in the future."

The committee also said it has issued a subpoena for Glenn Simpson, whose firm compiled a dossier on then-candidate Donald Trump during the campaign, to appear at the hearing after he declined to voluntarily attend.

(The story corrects to clarify Trump Jr. and Manafort have agreed to negotiate whether to be interviewed, not will be interviewed.)

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

