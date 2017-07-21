FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Mueller tells White House to save files on Donald Trump Jr meeting - CNN
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Turkey
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 21, 2017 / 3:23 PM / a day ago

Mueller tells White House to save files on Donald Trump Jr meeting - CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr. speaks at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio U.S. July 19, 2016.Mario Anzuoni/File photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Special counsel Robert Mueller asked the White House to save all documents related to a meeting last year between Donald Trump Jr and a Russian lawyer he was told had damaging information on his father's presidential rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton, CNN reported on Friday.

Mueller, who leads the criminal probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia to sway the November presidential election, told White House counsel Don McGahn in a letter that the June 2016 meeting was relevant to his investigation, CNN reported. It cited a copy of the letter.

Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Frances Kerry

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.