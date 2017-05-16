FILE PHOTO: A combination of file photos showing Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attending a news conference in Moscow, Russia, November 18, 2015, and U.S. President Donald Trump posing for a photo in New York City, U.S., May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/Lucas Jackson/File Photos

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his Oval Office meeting last week with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was "very, very successful" and would help promote the fight against terrorism, adding to his earlier defence of sharing information with Russian officials.

"We had a very, very successful meeting with the foreign minister of Russia," Trump said in response to questions at a White House event with President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. "We want to get as many to help fight terrorism as possible. And that's one of the beautiful things that happening with Turkey."

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Chris Reese)