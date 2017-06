Shock and anger in Mosul after Islamic State destroys historic mosque

MOSUL/BAGHDAD, Iraq "When I looked out of the window and saw the minaret was no longer there, I felt a part of me had died." For Ahmed Saied, a 54-year-old Iraqi schoolteacher, and many others Mosul can never be the same after Islamic State militants blew up up the leaning minaret that had graced his city for nearly 850 years.