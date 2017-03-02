Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
WASHINGTON House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions "lied under oath" and called for his resignation or removal from office.
Pelosi said in a Twitter post: "We are far past recusal. Jeff #Sessions lied under oath. Anything less than resignation or removal from office is unacceptable."
The Washington Post reported earlier that Sessions did not disclose two meetings he had with the Russian ambassador before President Donald Trump took office.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
YOKOSUKA, Japan U.S. Navy destroyer USS Fitzgerald sailed back to its base in Yokosuka, with seven of its sailors still missing after it collided with a Philippine-flagged container ship more than three times its size in eastern Japan early on Saturday.
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.