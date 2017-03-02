House minority Leader Nancy Pelosi reacts as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool

WASHINGTON House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions "lied under oath" and called for his resignation or removal from office.

Pelosi said in a Twitter post: "We are far past recusal. Jeff #Sessions lied under oath. Anything less than resignation or removal from office is unacceptable."

The Washington Post reported earlier that Sessions did not disclose two meetings he had with the Russian ambassador before President Donald Trump took office.

