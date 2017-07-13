FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2017 / 4:01 PM / 16 hours ago

Pelosi calls for outside commission to probe Russian meddling in U.S. election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi called on Thursday for the creation of an outside, independent commission to investigate what she said was "cold, hard evidence" that President Donald Trump's family intended to collude with Russians to influence the election.

"This week we saw cold hard evidence of the Trump campaign, indeed the Trump family, eagerly intending to collude, possibly, with Russia, a hostile foreign power, to influence American elections," Pelosi said, referring to emails released this week by Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

