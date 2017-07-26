FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Russia's response to new U.S. sanctions must be 'painful' - lawmaker
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
AstraZeneca shares plunge 15 percent as lung cancer study fails
Business
AstraZeneca shares plunge 15 percent as lung cancer study fails
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
Free movement of labour with EU will end after Brexit
Free movement of labour with EU will end after Brexit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 26, 2017 / 5:55 AM / in a day

Russia's response to new U.S. sanctions must be 'painful' - lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia should prepare a "painful" response to new U.S. sanctions to be imposed on Moscow, Konstantin Kosachyov, a prominent member of the upper house of Russia's parliament, said on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

"Judging by the unanimous vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on the sanctions package against Russia, Iran and North Korea, there will be no breakthrough (in U.S.-Russian relations)... In fact, further degradation of bilateral cooperation is becoming inevitable," Kosachyov said.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to slap new sanctions on Russia and force President Donald Trump to obtain lawmakers' permission before easing any sanctions on Moscow.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.