Paul Ryan, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, waves to demonstrators as he departs Public School 162 in the Harlem area of New York, U.S. May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan arrives to speak to the press about President Donald Trump, former FBI Director James Comey and Russia investigations after a closed meeting of the Republican leadership of the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks to the press about President Donald Trump, former FBI Director James Comey and Russia investigations as Republican Conference Chairman Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R) looks on after a closed meeting of the Republican leadership of the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan tried to tamp down the furore on Wednesday over reports that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to quash part of his Russia investigation, saying "we need the facts" and adding he has confidence in the president.

"I'm sure we're going to want to hear from Mr. Comey if this happens as he allegedly describes; why didn't he take action at the time? So there are a lot of unanswered questions," Ryan told reporters. "What I told our members is: now is the time to gather all the pertinent information."

Asked if he had confidence in Trump, Ryan said, "I do."

