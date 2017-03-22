House Select Committee on Intelligence Ranking Member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks with the media about the ongoing Russia investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON The top Democrat on the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said on Wednesday that actions by the committee's chairman cast "profound doubt" on its ability to conduct a reliable investigation of potential ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.

"This is not how you conduct an investigation. You don't take information that the committee hasn't seen and present it orally to the press and to the White House before the committee has a chance to vet whether it's even significant," U.S. Representative Adam Schiff told a news conference.

Republican Representative Devin Nunes, the committee's chairman, told reporters earlier on Wednesday that an anonymous source had provided him with information that communications by associates of Trump and possibly Trump himself had been swept up during routine surveillance.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)