WASHINGTON The top Democrat on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee blasted the White House on Tuesday for playing a role "in selectively and surreptitiously" providing documents to committee chairman Devin Nunes.

"If the White House had any concerns over these documents, or any other documents, they should have provided them to our committee weeks ago," Representative Adam Schiff said in a statement.

He said he expected the documents, related to surveillance that swept up some communications by Trump associates, would be available to the full House and Senate intelligence committees "soon."

