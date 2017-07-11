FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
16 hours ago
U.S. House intel committee wants Trump Jr. to appear before panel - top Democrat
#Top News
July 11, 2017 / 9:06 PM / 16 hours ago

U.S. House intel committee wants Trump Jr. to appear before panel - top Democrat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Intelligence Committee wants Donald Trump Jr. to appear before the panel to answer questions about his meeting last year with a Russian lawyer who he believed had information damaging to Hillary Clinton, the committee's top Democrat said on Tuesday.

Representative Adam Schiff told reporters the committee also wants to interview everyone connected to the June 2016 meeting, which included Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

