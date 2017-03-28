U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters after the weekly Democratic caucus policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, called on Monday for the removal of Republican Representative Devin Nunes as chairman of the House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee.

Nunes, whose committee is investigating potential ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia, visited the White House the night before announcing he had information indicating Trump associates may have been subject to some level of intelligence activity before Trump took office on Jan. 20.

"Chairman Nunes is falling down on the job and seems to be more interested in protecting the president than in seeking the truth," Schumer said in a Senate speech.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Grant McCool)