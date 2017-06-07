Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
WASHINGTON The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on Wednesday there was "more investigating to do" after top intelligence officials declined to answer questions about whether President Donald Trump attempted to interfere in the investigation of alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. election.
"Our intelligence leaders could have laid allegations against (Trump) to rest. They chose not to and didn't explain why they wouldn't answer," Senator Mark Warner said in a statement on Twitter after a committee hearing. "That tells me we have more investigating to do," he wrote.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
WASHINGTON Saudi Arabia's new crown prince and likely next king shares U.S. President Donald Trump's hawkish view of Iran, but a more confrontational approach towards Tehran carries a risk of escalation in an unstable region, current and former U.S. officials said.