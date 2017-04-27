Seven killed in Chinese kindergarten blast; 59 injured
BEIJING Seven people were killed and nearly 60 injured on Thursday in an explosion at a kindergarten in eastern China, state media said, but did not say if any children were among the dead.
WASHINGTON A White House spokesman said on Thursday it was "appropriate" for a Pentagon agency to investigate former national security adviser Michael Flynn for possible wrongdoing in connection with a trip he took to Russia in 2016.
Spokesman Sean Spicer, asked what he thought of the news that the Defence Department's Inspector General was conducting an investigation into the actions of Flynn, a retired Lieutenant General, said: "That's appropriate. If they think that there's wrongdoing, the department's inspector general should look into it. We welcome that."
LONDON Britain's annual Mansion House dinner, at which the country's finance minister and the governor of the Bank of England deliver high-profile speeches, has been cancelled on Thursday after a deadly fire at a London tower block, its organizers said.
LONDON, June 15 British retail sales fell more sharply than expected in May, data showed on Thursday, the latest sign of the growing hit to the economy from rising inflation since the Brexit vote.