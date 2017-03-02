Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
WASHINGTON U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he saw no reason for U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from investigations into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
"If he himself is a subject of an investigation, of course he would. But if he's not, I don't see any purpose or reason to doing this," the Wisconsin Republican told reporters.
"We have seen no evidence from any of these ongoing investigations that anybody in the Trump campaign or the Trump team was involved in any of this," he added.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
YOKOSUKA, Japan U.S. Navy destroyer USS Fitzgerald sailed back to its base in Yokosuka, with seven of its sailors still missing after it collided with a Philippine-flagged container ship more than three times its size in eastern Japan early on Saturday.
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.