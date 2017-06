Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Minister of Finance, gestures during a news conference announcing the first Quarter of Saudi budget, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

RIYADH Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Saturday the speed of the kingdom's fiscal consolidation was generally right, but that authorities may slow it a bit in line with recommendations by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Jadaan was responding to a question about an IMF warning this week that rapid cuts to the government's budget deficit could damage the economy.

(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, Writing by Katie Paul; Editing by Alison Williams)