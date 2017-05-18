WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that former FBI Director James Comey should still appear before congressional committees that have invited him to testify in their investigations of Russia and the 2016 U.S. election, despite the appointment of a special counsel.

"While we heartily applaud the appointment of Mr. (former FBI Director Robert) Mueller as a special counsel, we in congress must continue to do our jobs as well," Schumer said.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle Editing by W Simon)