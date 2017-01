Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks to media at an IBEC Irish Business and Employers Confederation meeting in Dublin, Ireland November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump spoke with First Minister Of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon on Friday in what Trump's transition team described as "a short congratulatory call" on his election victory last month.

"The President-elect and the First Minister look forward to strengthening the relationship between Scotland and the United States," a statement from Trump's team said.

