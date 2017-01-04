May to meet Turkish President, PM on Saturday
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
WASHINGTON Wall Street lawyer Jay Clayton is President-elect Donald Trump's first choice to be named chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday, citing an official working with Trump's transition team.
The choice of Clayton, a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, could be announced as early as Wednesday, the paper said, citing the official.
(Editing by Sandra MalerReporting by Eric Walsh)
BEIJING/WASHINGTON China said on Tuesday it had "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway.
BERLIN The leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) Sigmar Gabriel will put forward former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to challenge conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September election, said a party source on Tuesday.