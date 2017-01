U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a rally as part of their ''USA Thank You Tour 2016'' in Cincinnati, Ohio, December 1, 2016 . REUTERS/William Philpott

WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump will meet on Thursday with retired U.S. Navy Admiral James Stavridis, a former supreme allied commander of NATO and dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, a spokeswoman for Stavridis said on Sunday.

"There has been no discussion of a position in the Trump administration," Stavridis' spokeswoman, Juli Hanscom said, responding to reports that Trump was interested in Stavridis, once vetted to be the running mate of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, as a potential secretary of state.

