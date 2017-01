BEIJING U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's call with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen was a "petty" move by Taiwan that does not change its status as part of China, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Saturday.

China will "unswervingly" stick to its position of opposing Taiwan independence, it said, in a statement released on the official Xinhua news agency.

